Dates set for 12-game Clemson-Notre Dame football series

The University of Notre Dame and Clemson University have finalized a long‑term non‑conference football agreement that will pit the two programs against each other 12 times between 2027 and 2038, according to a copy of the contract obtained by FBSchedules.com.

The deal, executed in mid‑December 2025 by Clemson Vice President and Director of Athletics Graham Neff and Notre Dame Vice President and Director of Athletics Peter P. Bevacqua, establishes a true home‑and‑home rotation: six games at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., and six at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind.

The series begins with Clemson hosting in 2027 and alternates thereafter, with each school hosting six times. The final game is scheduled for mid-October 2038 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Clemson-Notre Dame Future Matchups

• Oct. 30, 2027 – Notre Dame at Clemson

• Oct. 7, 2028 – Clemson at Notre Dame

• Nov. 3, 2029 – Notre Dame at Clemson

• Oct. 19, 2030 – Clemson at Notre Dame

• Oct. 11, 2031 – Notre Dame at Clemson

• Oct. 16, 2032 – Clemson at Notre Dame

• Oct. 15, 2033 – Notre Dame at Clemson

• Oct. 14, 2034 – Clemson at Notre Dame

• Oct. 27, 2035 – Notre Dame at Clemson

• Oct. 18, 2036 – Clemson at Notre Dame

• Oct. 31, 2037 – Notre Dame at Clemson

• Oct. 16, 2038 – Clemson at Notre Dame

Key Contract Terms

• No financial guarantees: Neither school will owe the other a payout for any game. The host institution keeps all ticket, concessions, and related revenue.

• Television rights: The host school controls all broadcast, streaming, and distribution rights for its home games. A separate crossover agreement, if any, would take precedence in case of conflict.

• Radio and production: Each school can broadcast on its own network and student station with no revenue sharing. Visiting teams may produce limited highlight and coaching film footage.

• Ticketing: The visiting team receives 300 complimentary tickets and may purchase up to 4,700 additional tickets, with strict return windows in the final months before each game.

• Officials: Clemson’s conference (currently the ACC) will assign officials for games at Notre Dame; Notre Dame will designate a conference for games at Clemson. Instant-replay crews are provided by the visiting institution.

• Cancellation penalties: Liquidated damages apply only for non-force-majeure cancellations: $0 with four or more years’ notice, $1 million with more than two but less than four years’ notice, and $3 million with two years or less notice. A single-game cancellation does not void the rest of the series.

The contract also includes language that if either party’s relationship with the ACC terminates prior to the 2038 game, the agreement will survive such termination. Additionally, both sides agreed to discuss potential additional games beyond 2038 following the 2032 contest and prior to the game in 2033.

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