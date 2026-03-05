Date, TV set for Ole Miss vs. Louisville in 2026 Music City Kickoff

The date, kickoff time, and television coverage has been set for the inaugural Music City Kickoff, which will features the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Louisville Cardinals.

The Ole Miss-Louisville matchup, which was revealed in December, is scheduled for Sunday, September 6, 2026, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be televised nationally by ABC and it will kickoff at 7:30pm ET.

“We’re excited to partner with Ole Miss, ESPN and the Nashville Sports Council to bring this season-opening matchup to Nashville,” said University of Louisville Vice President and Director of Athletics Josh Heird. “This game presents a tremendous opportunity for our program, our student-athletes and our fans. Nashville is home to a strong and passionate Cardinals presence, and the chance to showcase Louisville Football in a premier venue against elite competition on a national stage is one we fully embrace.”

The 2026 matchup between Ole Miss and Louisville will mark the second meeting between the two schools in football. The two programs previously met in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Ga., with the Rebels coming out with the victory, 43-24.

“This matchup was already a tremendous opportunity for our program, kicking off Coach Golding’s first full season at the helm against a high-caliber opponent like Louisville in a premier destination like Nashville,” said Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. “Now, with the added spotlight of a Sunday prime-time national broadcast, the stage is even bigger. We’re confident Rebel alumni and fans throughout Music City will turn out in great numbers to create an electric atmosphere and be part of a memorable night.”

Ole Miss has been designated as the home team and will be on the west side of the stadium, while Louisville will serve as the visiting team and occupy the east sideline.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ole Miss and Louisville to Nashville for the inaugural Labor Day weekend Music City Kickoff,” said Scott Ramsey, president and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council. “This nationally televised prime-time match-up between two outstanding programs is an exciting way to open their 2026 seasons. We’re grateful for our partnerships with ESPN Events and Nissan Stadium and look forward to delivering a first-class experience for student-athletes and fans alike.”

