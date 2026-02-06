Dallas Cowboys to play in first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2026

The Dallas Cowboys will play in the first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2026, the National Football League (NFL) announced Thursday.

Dallas will host an opponent to be determined at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on a date to be announced in 2026. The stadium, which has a seating capacity of 78,838, is mainly used for football matches between the major football clubs in Rio de Janeiro, including Fluminense, Flamengo, Botafogo, and Vasco da Gama.

“We are proud to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Brazil for the first‑ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro,” said NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez. “Introducing one of the league’s most iconic teams to the Maracanã Stadium marks a powerful milestone in the continued growth of the sport worldwide. Bringing a regular-season game to Rio strengthens our connection to a vibrant and passionate football community and underscores our long‑term commitment to the market.”

The NFL played its first-ever game in Brazil in 2024, which featured the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. The Eagles defeated the Packers in that contest, 34-29. The second Brazil game was played last season when the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-21, at Corinthians Arena.

Beginning with the 2026 season, the NFL will play a minimum of three regular-season football games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, over the the next five years.

On Monday, the NFL announced the return of the Mexico City game, which means there will be a total of nine International contests in 2026. Below are the details:

• One game in Melbourne, Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, featuring the Los Angeles Rams hosting the San Francisco 49ers

• One game in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil at Maracanã Stadium, featuring the Dallas Cowboys as one of the participating teams

• One game in Munich, Germany at FC Bayern Munich Arena

• Three games in London, U.K.

• One game in Madrid, Spain at the Bernabéu Stadium – home to Real Madrid C.F.

• One game in Paris, France, at the Stade de France Stadium, featuring the New Orleans Saints as one of the participating teams

• One game in Mexico City, Mexico at the Estadio Banorte – home to Club América

NFL International Games