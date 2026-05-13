CW, ESPN extend ACC broadcast agreement through 2030‑31 season

The CW Network and ESPN today announced a new sublicense broadcast agreement for The CW to televise ACC football games through the 2030-31 season.

As part of the agreement, The CW will air 14 regular season football games each season. All 14 football games will be available to watch nationwide live on The CW’s linear broadcast network, and beginning this season, the games will also stream live on the ESPN App for fans with the ESPN Unlimited plan.

“The ACC has been a transformative partner at the forefront of The CW’s expansion into live sports,” said Brad Schwartz, President, The CW Network. “The conference was an early believer in our vision to become a broadcast destination for sports. We are thrilled to continue our relationship for another four seasons and provide the widest reach possible for all their games. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the schools and student-athletes, whose stories have resonated deeply with our viewers and helped make ACC matchups some of the most-watched live events on the network.”

The new agreement also includes 30 men’s basketball games, and 10 women’s basketball games each season.

“We’re grateful for the continued partnership and support of Disney and ESPN, whose longstanding commitment to the ACC remains integral to the success and visibility of our programs,”

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D., said. “Building on that strong foundation, our extension with The CW reflects the strong momentum in our shared commitment to delivering ACC football and basketball to more fans in new and innovative ways. The CW has been an outstanding partner, and we’re excited to expand our collaboration and further showcase the depth and quality of ACC competition.”

The CW first began broadcasting ACC games during the fall of 2023 when the ACC began moving its Raycom Sports football broadcasts to The CW.



“Extending The CW as a broadcaster of ACC sports via this sublicense agreement is a win for ACC fans across the country,” said Nick Dawson, ESPN senior vice president, programming & acquisitions. “The combination of these games being widely available via CW linear network stations while simultaneously streaming within the ESPN App via the ESPN Unlimited plan provide ACC schools terrific exposure and ACC fans maximum flexibility and accessibility however and wherever they choose to watch their favorite ACC teams.”

Yesterday, it was announced that the early season college football TV schedule (Weeks 0-3), plus special date games, will be revealed on Wednesday, May 27.

ACC Football Schedule