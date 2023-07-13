ACC moving Raycom Sports football broadcasts to The CW

The ACC will be moving its syndicated football broadcasts to The CW beginning this fall, the conference announced Thursday.

The first broadcast will feature Cincinnati at Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 9.

“We are thrilled to be adding The CW to our weekly television lineup for ACC football and basketball games,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The CW’s national distribution will directly benefit our student-athletes, teams, alumni and fans. We appreciate ESPN and Raycom working together and look forward to the partnership with The CW.”

Raycom Sports will continue to produce the broadcasts for the league. These games were previously available nationwide via RSNs.

“We are committed to making The CW a destination for live, appointment-viewing sporting events,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “The ACC is home to some of the most decorated college football and basketball teams in the country and we look forward to welcoming these avid sports fans to the network as we continue to broaden our audience.”

“The CW is going to be a terrific partner for the legendary ACC,” said Hunter Nickell, CEO of Raycom Sports. “The longest-running television relationship in college sports belongs to the ACC and Raycom Sports. Now The CW brings national broadcast network coverage to the great fans of these 15 famous schools.”

Future matchups will be announced as part of the regular ACC television assignment window.

ACC Football Schedule