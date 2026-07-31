Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff games set through 2029 season

Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff games have been set through the 2029 season, ESPN Events announced Friday.

News of the future Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff games follows ESPN Events signing a new multi-year agreements with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) through the 2030-31 season. The agreement extends both the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

The three games announced today include Morgan State vs. Alabama State in 2027, Jackson State vs. Norfolk State in 2028, and South Carolina State vs. Alcorn State in 2029. Exact dates and locations were not specified, but the contests are likely going to remain in Week Zero and played at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

“These matchups represent exactly what the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff presented by Toyota is all about—outstanding competition, passionate fan bases and the traditions that make HBCU football special,” said John T. Grant, Executive Director of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and Cricket Celebration Bowl. “Each game offers a compelling story, whether it is a program returning to the event, a team making its debut or two historic brands meeting in the Challenge for the first time. We are excited to bring fans these three outstanding matchups.”

This season’s matchup will feature the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Howard Bison squaring off on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. The game will be nationally televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

“The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff has become a season-opening tradition unlike any other in college football, and these matchups continue to bring compelling storylines and passionate fan bases to Atlanta,” Grant continued. “We’re excited to welcome these six programs to kick off their seasons on this national stage over the next three years.”

Future Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff Games

2026 – Alabama A&M vs. Howard

2027 – Morgan State vs. Alabama State

2028 – Jackson State vs. Norfolk State

2029 – SC State vs. Alcorn State

College Football Neutral Site Games