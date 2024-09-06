Cornell releases 2025 football schedule

The Cornell Big Red have released their 2025 football schedule via their official athletics website.

Cornell will open the 2025 season with a non-conference game on the road against the UAlbany Great Danes on Saturday, Sept. 20. The Big Red will also host the Colgate Raiders on Saturday, Oct. 4 and the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca, N.Y., which will round out non-conference action.

Cornell was previously scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against Colgate, but the game date was swapped with the UAlbany contest, perhaps due to changes in the Patriot League.

The Big Red kick off Ivy League play in 2025 on the road on Saturday, Sept. 27 against the Yale Bulldogs. Other road conference opponents include the Harvard Crimson on Oct. 11, Penn Quakers on Nov. 8, and Dartmouth Big Green on Nov. 15.

Cornell will host three Ivy League foes at Schoellkopf Field next season. The Brown Bears visit on Oct. 25, Princeton Tigers on Nov. 1, and Columbia Lions on Nov. 22.

Below is Cornell’s 2025 football schedule, which is tentative and subject to change:

2025 Cornell Football Schedule

09/20 – at UAlbany

09/27 – at Yale*

10/04 – Colgate

10/11 – at Harvard*

10/18 – Bucknell

10/25 – Brown*

11/01 – Princeton*

11/08 – at Penn*

11/15 – at Dartmouth*

11/22 – Columbia*

Cornell is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Sept. 21 on the road against Colgate. The Big Red are entering their first season under head coach Dan Swanstrom, who was previously the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn from 2022 through 2023.

Future Cornell Football Schedules