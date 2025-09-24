Colorado State, Wyoming add two games to Border War football series

The Colorado State Rams and Wyoming Cowboys have added two games to their Border War football series, both schools announced Wednesday.

Colorado State is leaving the Mountain West Conference after the 2025 season and will join the Pac-12 Conference beginning in the fall of 2026. As a result, their annual Border War game will have to be played as a non-conference contest.

Back in November, the two schools announced an agreement that included games beginning in 2028 and extending through the 2035 season. Today’s announcement includes the addition of a game on Sept. 5, 2026 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo., and on Sept. 6, 2036 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo.

“Rivalry games are important to us at Colorado State and are a part of what makes College Football so special,” said Colorado State Director of Athletics, John Weber. “Our scheduling goal for our football program is to host seven games every season on campus in Canvas Stadium. Ram Country and Canvas Chaos make a real difference on game day and there is no better place to play than at home on campus in Fort Collins.”

The two schools are scheduled to play this season on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Laramie.

“Having one of the oldest rivalries in the West that features one of the most iconic trophies in college football continue consecutively is outstanding,” added Weber. “The Boot Run with the game ball, the Border Ceremony, and the Bronze Boot Trophy all honor the values and rich ROTC history of both universities and will remain integral to this rivalry for years to come. This game is important to our universities, communities, and fans and I am thrilled that we were able to continue it in 2026.”

Although Colorado State and Wyoming are not scheduled to meet in 2027, there is still the possibility for that contest. When the series was announced last year, both schools stated they were “…working on amendments to schedules for the 2026 and 2027 season for potential additions to the current agreement.”

Colorado State and Wyoming first met on the gridiron in 1899 and have played a total of 116 contests. The Rams currently lead the overall series 60-51-5.

In order to schedule the 2026 game with Colorado State, Wyoming has rescheduled its previously slated home contest against North Texas for Sept. 9, 2034. Colorado State was previously scheduled to play at Indiana on Sept. 5, 2026, but Indiana will now host North Texas on that date instead.

Future Border War Games

Sept. 5, 2026 at CSU

Sept. 23, 2028 at CSU

Sept. 22, 2029 at WYO

Sept. 7, 2030 at CSU

Sept. 20, 2031 at WYO

Sept. 25, 2032 at CSU

Sept. 24, 2033 at WYO

Sept. 23, 2034 at CSU

Sept. 22, 2035 at WYO

Sept. 6, 2036 at WYO

