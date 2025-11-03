College football strength of schedule: 2025 rankings ahead of CFP release

College football strength of schedule continues to be a topic of discussion this season as the second edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) approaches. With the first set of CFP rankings releasing Tuesday, let’s take a look at the strength of schedule rankings (SOS) as they stand now.

There are several sources for strength of schedule, including ESPN and the computer components that were formerly part of the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) rankings. Note that these rankings are for strength of schedule to date and will differ from preseason rankings, such as Phil Steele’s.

College football strength of schedule

Rankings through Week 10

ESPN FPI

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Wisconsin Badgers have played the toughest schedule so far this season. Among the teams Wisconsin has played are No. 4 Alabama, No. 21 Michigan, and No. 6 Oregon on the road and No. 1 Ohio State at home.

Wisconsin Florida South Carolina Alabama Kentucky Illinois Arkansas Auburn Georgia LSU

ESPN SOS rankings for other AP Top 10 teams include Ohio State (33), Indiana (39), Texas A&M (15), Oregon (36), Ole Miss (24), BYU (46), Texas Tech (58), and Notre Dame (23).

Jeff Sagarin

Jeff Sagarin’s ratings have the Florida Gators with the toughest schedule in the country. Wisconsin, which is first in the ESPN FPI, comes in at second.

Florida Wisconsin South Carolina Alabama Kentucky LSU Arkansas Georgia Auburn Stanford

Sagarin SOS rankings for other top AP Top 10 teams include Ohio State (22), Indiana (50), Texas A&M (11), Oregon (44), Ole Miss (23), BYU (49), Texas Tech (75), and Notre Dame (13).

Colley Matrix

Florida tops the strength of schedule rankings in the Colley Matrix. The Gators are also first in Sagarin and second in the ESPN FPI. See Colley’s site for an explanation of FCS Groupings.

Florida Colorado Wisconsin Arkansas FCS Group 8 South Carolina FCS Group 6 Illinois Stanford UCLA

Billingsley Rankings

Billingsley is the only computer index to rank South Carolina’s schedule as the toughest. Their Top 10 is also all SEC teams.

South Carolina Florida Vanderbilt Alabama LSU Kentucky Arkansas Auburn Ole Miss Oklahoma

Massey Ratings

The Massey Ratings website was down at time of publishing.

—

Looking at each of the rankings, Florida and Wisconsin appear to have played the toughest schedules, with each claiming top spots in the computer rankings. Other toughest schedules played, per the computer indexes, include Alabama and South Carolina.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, who will likely be ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday evening, are outside the Top 10 in each of the SOS rankings. Ohio State’s best schedule ranking is No. 22 via Sagarin, while their lowest is No. 44 in the Colley Matrix.

Top 5 teams Indiana and Texas A&M are also outside the Top 10 in each of the SOS rankings.