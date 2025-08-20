College Football Playoff sets 2025 rankings release schedule

The College Football Playoff has announced its rankings release schedule for the 2025 college football season, which will mark the second year of the 12-team playoff.

The first rankings of the 2025 season will be released by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The rankings will be revealed live on ESPN beginning at 8:00pm ET.

CFP rankings will then be released every Tuesday up through the penultimate rankings on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

On Sunday, Dec. 7 beginning at noon ET, the CFP Selection Committee will unveil the 12 teams named to the College Football Playoff. The final set of rankings will also be released on Dec. 7 and ESPN will have the coverage through 3:00pm ET.

Beginning this season, the CFP committee will guarantee the five highest-ranked conference champions a place in the College Football Playoff, but the four highest-ranked champions will no longer receive a first-round bye. Additionally, seeding will now be based directly on the final ranking of the CFP selection committee, and the four highest-ranked teams will receive the first-round bye.

“All of these modifications will help the selection committee as they rank the top 25 teams,” said Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff. “We feel these changes will help construct a postseason bracket that recognizes the best performances and teams on the field during the regular season, and I want to thank our veteran selection committee members and data analytics groups for helping implement these changes.”

Below is the complete schedule for the release of the College Football Playoff rankings for the 2025 season (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 4: 8-8:45pm

Tuesday, Nov. 11: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Nov. 18: 8:30-9pm

Tuesday, Nov. 25: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Dec. 2: 7-7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 7 (selection day): Noon-3pm

College Football Playoff Schedule