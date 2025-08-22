College football schedule 2025: Week Zero matchups, kickoff times, TV

The 2025 college football schedule kicks off with Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23. A total of nine contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Week Zero action begins with a Big 12 matchup, featuring the Kansas State Wildcats taking on the Iowa State Cyclones in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.

One hour later at 1:00pm ET, the Nicholls Colonels play host to the UIW Cardinals and ESPN2 will televise the contest. Later at 4:00pm ET, the UNLV Rebels will entertain the Idaho State Bengals and the game will be televised in Nevada by Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) and streamed online via the Mountain West Network (MWN).

A second FCS vs. FCS contest kicks off at 4:30pm ET, and it features the Tarleton State Texans visiting the Portland State Vikings on ESPN2. Then at 6:30pm ET, the Kansas Jayhawks will play host to the Fresno State Bulldogs on FOX.

Four contests are slated to kickoff in primetime slots, beginning at 7:00pm ET with the UC Davis Aggies and Mercer Bears meeting in the FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. (ESPN). Kicking off simultaneously is a Conference USA matchup, which features the WKU Hilltoppers hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats on CBS Sports Network (CBSSSN).

For only the third time in the event’s 20-year history, the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be televised in primetime by ABC at 7:30pm ET. The game features the North Carolina Central Aggies and Southern Jaguars squaring off at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The 2025 Week Zero slate comes to a close when the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host the Stanford Cardinal in Honolulu, Hawaii. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET (1:30pm Hawaii time) and the contest will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

For information on how teams get to play in Week Zero, check out our article from earlier this week titled College football schedule 2025: The Hawaii Exemption and Week Zero.

Check out the complete TV schedule for Week Zero below.

2025 College Football Schedule | Week Zero

* All times Eastern.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State (Ireland) – 12pm, ESPN

UIW at Nicholls – 1pm, ESPN2

Idaho State at UNLV – 4pm, SSSEN/MWN

Tarleton State at Portland State – 4:30pm, ESPN2

Fresno State at Kansas – 6:30pm, FOX

UC Davis vs. Mercer (Montgomery, AL) – 7pm, ESPN

Sam Houston at WKU – 7pm, CBSSN

NC Central vs. Southern (in Atl) – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Stanford at Hawaii – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

