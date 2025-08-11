College football rankings: 2025 preseason AP Poll released

College football rankings for the upcoming season continue this week with the release of the 2025 preseason AP Poll, and the Texas Longhorns are ranked first. Texas received 25 first-place votes and 1,552 total points.
Texas is also ranked first in the 2025 preseason Coaches Poll that was released on Monday, August 4.
The Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked second and third, respectively, in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. Penn State received 23 first-place votes, while Ohio State received 11. The Clemson Tigers (No. 4; four first-place votes) and Georgia Bulldogs (No. 5; one first-place vote) round out the top five of the preseason AP Poll.
The SEC leads all conferences with ten teams in the AP Poll. The Big Ten is second with six teams, followed by the Big 12 with four teams in the Top 25. Listed below is the full conference breakdown:
- SEC – 10
- Big Ten – 6
- Big 12 – 4
- ACC – 3
- MWC – 1
- IND – 1
The complete 2025 preseason AP Poll is listed below (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. Texas (25)
2. Penn State (23)
3. Ohio State (11)
4. Clemson (4)
5. Georgia (1)
6. Notre Dame
7. Oregon (1)
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami FL
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Florida
16. SMU
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma
19. Texas A&M
20. Indiana
21. Ole Miss
22. Iowa State
23. Texas Tech
24. Tennessee
25. Boise State
Others receiving votes: BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
Does this mean Texas is back?
They been back what you mean b2b semifinals isn’t a joke
FSU with only 8 votes has to be the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂