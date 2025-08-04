College football rankings: 2025 preseason Coaches Poll released

College football rankings for the upcoming season begin with the release of the 2025 preseason Coaches Poll, and the Texas Longhorns top the rankings. Texas received 28 of the 67 first place votes and 1,606 total points.

Texas is followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes (20 first-place votes), Penn State Nittany Lions (14 first-place votes), Georgia Bulldogs (three first-place votes), and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (zero first-place votes).

Rounding out the top ten are Clemson (6; two first-place votes), Oregon (7), Alabama (8), LSU (9), and Miami FL (10).

The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams in the Top 25 poll, while the Big Ten follows with six ranked teams. Listed below is the full conference breakdown:

SEC – 9

– 9 Big Ten – 6

– 6 Big 12 – 5

– 5 ACC – 3

– 3 IND – 1

– 1 MWC – 1

The complete 2025 Preseason Coaches Poll is listed below (first place votes in parentheses):

1. Texas (28)

2. Ohio State (20)

3. Penn State (14)

4. Georgia (3)

5. Notre Dame

6. Clemson (2)

7. Oregon

8. Alabama

9. LSU

10. Miami (FL)

11. Arizona State

12. Illinois

13. South Carolina

14. Michigan

15. Ole Miss

16. SMU

17. Florida

18. Tennessee

19. Indiana

20. Kansas State

21(T): Texas A&M

21(T): Iowa State

23. BYU

24. Texas Tech

25. Boise State

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 221, Missouri 142, Louisville 126, USC 116, Utah 86, Baylor 76, Auburn 50, Iowa 49, Memphis 34, Army West Point 33, Tulane 31, Georgia Tech 27, TCU 24, Nebraska 19, Syracuse 16, Washington 15, Navy 14, Arkansas 14, Duke 12, Colorado 12, Minnesota 11, UNLV 8, Florida State 8, Kansas 6, Vanderbilt 3, Buffalo 1.

