College football rankings: 2024 preseason AP Poll released

College football rankings for the upcoming season continue this week with the release of the 2024 preseason AP Poll, and the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked first. Georgia received 46 first-place votes and 1,532 total points.

Georgia is also ranked first in the 2024 preseason Coaches Poll that was released on Monday, August 5.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks are ranked second and third, respectively, in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. Ohio State received 15 first-place votes, while Oregon received one. The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide round out the top five of the preseason AP Poll.

The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Big Ten is second with six teams, followed by the Big 12 with five teams in the Top 25. Listed below is the full conference breakdown:

SEC – 9

9 Big Ten – 6

6 Big 12 – 5

5 ACC – 4

4 IND – 1

The complete 2024 preseason AP Poll is listed below (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. Georgia (46)

2. Ohio State (15)

3. Oregon (1)

4. Texas

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Penn State

9. Michigan

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. Utah

13. LSU

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Oklahoma State

18. Kansas State

19. Miami FL

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. Kansas

23. USC

24. NC State

25. Iowa

Others receiving votes: Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.

