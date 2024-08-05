College football rankings: 2024 preseason Coaches Poll released

College football rankings for the upcoming season begin with the release of the 2024 preseason Coaches Poll, and the Georgia Bulldogs top the rankings. Georgia received 46 of the 55 first place votes and 1,364 total points.

Georgia is followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes (seven first-place votes), Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns (one first-place vote, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Rounding out the top ten are Ole Miss (6), Notre Dame (7), Michigan (8), Penn State (9), and Florida State (10).

The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams in the Top 25 poll, while the Big Ten follows with six ranked teams. Listed below is the full conference breakdown:

SEC – 9

– 9 Big Ten – 6

– 6 Big 12 – 5

– 5 ACC – 4

– 4 IND – 1

The complete 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll is listed below (first place votes in parentheses):

1. Georgia (46)

2. Ohio State (7)

3. Oregon

4. Texas (1)

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Michigan (1)

9. Penn State

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. LSU

13. Utah

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Kansas State

18. Oklahoma State

19. Miami

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. NC State

23. USC

24. Kansas

25. Iowa

Others receiving votes: Washington 123, Louisville 95, Virginia Tech 64, SMU 47, Memphis 44, Boise State 30, Auburn 25, West Virginia 22, Wisconsin 17, Liberty 15, Iowa State 15, Kentucky 12, Florida 11, South Carolina 10, North Carolina 6, UNLV 5, Maryland 5, UCF 4, Texas Tech 4, UTSA 3, Tulane 2, Texas State 2, Nebraska 2, Colorado 2, Appalachian State 2, Troy 1, Syracuse 1, Miami (OH) 1, James Madison 1, Air Force 1

2024 College Football Schedule