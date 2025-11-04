College Football Playoff reveals schedule for First Round games in 2025

The College Football Playoff has revealed the schedule for the First Round games in 2025, which is the second year of the expanded 12-team format.

The College Football Playoff will begin on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 one First Round game. The contest will kickoff at 8:00pm ET and the game will be televised by ABC and ESPN.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 20, First Round games continue at noon ET, and that contest will also air on ABC and ESPN. The final two First Round playoff games will air back-to-back via TNT, truTV, and HBO Max, and they will kickoff at 3:30pm ET and 7:30pm ET.

“We are pleased to work with both ESPN and TNT Sports to deliver these first-round games to fans across the country in premier viewing windows,” said Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff. “We also appreciate the collaboration with the National Football League in coordinating schedules to best serve fans of both college and professional football. This all reflects the growing reach and excitement surrounding the new Playoff format, and we look forward to showcasing the best of college football on both networks.”

The College Football Playoff previously announced the bulk of the 2025-26 schedule in April. The College Football Playoff quarterfinals begin on New Year’s Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 31) with the CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Quarterfinal round action continues on New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, with games at the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. (noon ET, ESPN), Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. (4:00pm ET, ESPN), and Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La. (8:00pm ET, ESPN).

The College Football Playoff Semifinals this season will be played on consecutive weeknights in January. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., is up first on Thursday, Jan. 8, followed by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday, Jan. 9. Both games will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and the game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Check out the complete schedule for the 2025-26 College Football Playoff below (all times Eastern):

FIRST-ROUND GAMES

Friday, Dec. 19, 2025

CFP First Round Game – 8pm, ABC/ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025

CFP First Round Game – 12pm, ABC/ESPN

CFP First Round Game – 3:30pm, TNT/truTV

CFP First Round Game – 7:30pm, TNT/truTV

QUARTERFINAL ROUND GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic – 7:30pm, ESPN

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2026

Capital One Orange Bowl – 12pm, ESPN

Rose Bowl Game – 4pm, ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl – 8pm, ESPN

SEMIFINAL ROUND GAMES

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – 7:30pm, ESPN

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026

CFP National Championship – 7:30pm, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Fla.

College Football Playoff Schedule