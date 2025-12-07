College Football Playoff Rankings: Final Top 25 of 2025 released

The College Football Playoff has released its final set of rankings for the 2025 season, and the Indiana Hoosiers finish ranked first.
Indiana (13-0) took over the top spot in the rankings after it defeated then No. 1 Ohio State, 13-10, in the Big Ten Championship Game. Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 2 following its first loss of the season.
Georgia (12-1) remains No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings following its 28-7 victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama remained No. 9 despite the loss.
The four through nine spots in the final CFP rankings remain unchanged — (4) Texas Tech, (5) Oregon, (6) Ole Miss, (7) Texas A&M, (8) Oklahoma, and (9) Alabama. Miami rounds out the Top 10 after moving up two spots despite not playing Saturday.
Earlier on Sunday, the 12-team College Football Playoff field was revealed. Beginning this season, the top four teams in the CFP rankings receive a first-round bye.
Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff 12-team schedule below:
College Football Playoff Rankings
* Final rankings released Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
1. Indiana
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Texas Tech
5. Oregon
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Alabama
10. Miami
11. Notre Dame
12. BYU
13. Texas
14. Vanderbilt
15. Utah
16. USC
17. Arizona
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tulane
21. Houston
22. Georgia Tech
23. Iowa
24. James Madison
25. North Texas
CFP FIRST ROUND GAMES
(9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma
Friday, Dec. 19 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN
Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium – Norman, OK
(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M
Saturday, Dec. 20 | Noon ET, ABC/ESPN
Kyle Field – College Station, TX
(11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss
Saturday, Dec. 20 | 3:30pm ET, TNT/Max
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS
(12) James Madison at (5) Oregon
Saturday, Dec. 20 | 7:30pm ET, TNT/Max
Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR
CFP QUARTERFINALS
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Miami/Texas A&M vs. (2) Ohio State
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
Capital One Orange Bowl
JMU/Oregon vs. (4) Texas Tech
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | Noon ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Rose Bowl Game
Alabama/Oklahoma vs. (1) Indiana
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 4pm ET, ESPN
Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Tulane/Ole Miss vs. (3) Georgia
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 8pm ET, ESPN
Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA
CFP SEMIFINALS
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
CFP National Championship
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
