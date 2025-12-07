College Football Playoff Rankings: Final Top 25 of 2025 released

The College Football Playoff has released its final set of rankings for the 2025 season, and the Indiana Hoosiers finish ranked first.

Indiana (13-0) took over the top spot in the rankings after it defeated then No. 1 Ohio State, 13-10, in the Big Ten Championship Game. Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 2 following its first loss of the season.

Georgia (12-1) remains No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings following its 28-7 victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama remained No. 9 despite the loss.

The four through nine spots in the final CFP rankings remain unchanged — (4) Texas Tech, (5) Oregon, (6) Ole Miss, (7) Texas A&M, (8) Oklahoma, and (9) Alabama. Miami rounds out the Top 10 after moving up two spots despite not playing Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, the 12-team College Football Playoff field was revealed. Beginning this season, the top four teams in the CFP rankings receive a first-round bye.

Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff 12-team schedule below:

College Football Playoff Rankings

* Final rankings released Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

1. Indiana

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Texas Tech

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Alabama

10. Miami

11. Notre Dame

12. BYU

13. Texas

14. Vanderbilt

15. Utah

16. USC

17. Arizona

18. Michigan

19. Virginia

20. Tulane

21. Houston

22. Georgia Tech

23. Iowa

24. James Madison

25. North Texas

CFP FIRST ROUND GAMES

(9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma

Friday, Dec. 19 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN

Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium – Norman, OK

(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M

Saturday, Dec. 20 | Noon ET, ABC/ESPN

Kyle Field – College Station, TX

(11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss

Saturday, Dec. 20 | 3:30pm ET, TNT/Max

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS

(12) James Madison at (5) Oregon

Saturday, Dec. 20 | 7:30pm ET, TNT/Max

Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR

CFP QUARTERFINALS

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Miami/Texas A&M vs. (2) Ohio State

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Capital One Orange Bowl

JMU/Oregon vs. (4) Texas Tech

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | Noon ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Rose Bowl Game

Alabama/Oklahoma vs. (1) Indiana

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 4pm ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Tulane/Ole Miss vs. (3) Georgia

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 8pm ET, ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

CFP SEMIFINALS

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

