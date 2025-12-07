College Football Playoff: 12-team bracket, schedule set for 2025-26

The 12-team College Football Playoff field for the 2025-26 season has been set following the reveal of the rankings and bracket on Sunday.
First, here’s a quick refresher on the 2025-26 field, which was changed from last season. The 12 playoff teams are the five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, plus the next seven highest-ranked schools.
The four highest-ranked teams receive seeds one through four, in rank order, and receive a bye for the first-round. The remaining schools are seeded 5-12 based on their final ranking. If any of the five highest-ranked conference champions falls outside of the top 12, they will be seeded at the bottom of the 12-team pool.
The Indiana Hoosiers are the top-ranked team, and they are followed by the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Those four teams each receive a first-round bye and will host a first round winner in the quarterfinals on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.
Below are the complete list of seeds for the 2025-26 College Football Playoff are as follows:
1. Indiana
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Texas Tech
5. Oregon
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Alabama
10. Miami
11. Tulane
12. James Madison
First round matchups will be played at the campus sites of the higher-seeded teams. Those matchups are (12) James Madison at (5) Oregon, (9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma, (11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss, and (10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M.
The remaining college football bowl games will be announced throughout the day and finalized by Sunday evening. You can follow those announcements on our live blog.
Bowl games hosting the College Football Playoff Semifinals this season are the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 and the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.
This season’s College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.
College Football Playoff
CFP FIRST ROUND GAMES
(9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma
Friday, Dec. 19 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN
Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium – Norman, OK
(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M
Saturday, Dec. 20 | Noon ET, ABC/ESPN
Kyle Field – College Station, TX
(11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss
Saturday, Dec. 20 | 3:30pm ET, TNT/Max
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS
(12) James Madison at (5) Oregon
Saturday, Dec. 20 | 7:30pm ET, TNT/Max
Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR
CFP QUARTERFINALS
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Miami/Texas A&M vs. (2) Ohio State
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
Capital One Orange Bowl
JMU/Oregon vs. (4) Texas Tech
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | Noon ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Rose Bowl Game
Alabama/Oklahoma vs. (1) Indiana
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 4pm ET, ESPN
Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Tulane/Ole Miss vs. (3) Georgia
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 8pm ET, ESPN
Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA
CFP SEMIFINALS
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
CFP National Championship
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Football Schedules
Printable Schedules
- 2025-26 Bowl Schedule (PDF w/helmets)
- 2025-26 Bowl Schedule (PDF; no images)
- College Football Playoff Bracket
