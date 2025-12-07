College Football Playoff: 12-team bracket, schedule set for 2025-26

The 12-team College Football Playoff field for the 2025-26 season has been set following the reveal of the rankings and bracket on Sunday.

First, here’s a quick refresher on the 2025-26 field, which was changed from last season. The 12 playoff teams are the five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, plus the next seven highest-ranked schools.

The four highest-ranked teams receive seeds one through four, in rank order, and receive a bye for the first-round. The remaining schools are seeded 5-12 based on their final ranking. If any of the five highest-ranked conference champions falls outside of the top 12, they will be seeded at the bottom of the 12-team pool.

The Indiana Hoosiers are the top-ranked team, and they are followed by the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Those four teams each receive a first-round bye and will host a first round winner in the quarterfinals on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

Below are the complete list of seeds for the 2025-26 College Football Playoff are as follows:

1. Indiana

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Texas Tech

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Alabama

10. Miami

11. Tulane

12. James Madison

First round matchups will be played at the campus sites of the higher-seeded teams. Those matchups are (12) James Madison at (5) Oregon, (9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma, (11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss, and (10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M.

The remaining college football bowl games will be announced throughout the day and finalized by Sunday evening. You can follow those announcements on our live blog.

Bowl games hosting the College Football Playoff Semifinals this season are the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 and the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

This season’s College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

College Football Playoff

CFP FIRST ROUND GAMES

(9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma

Friday, Dec. 19 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN

Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium – Norman, OK

(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M

Saturday, Dec. 20 | Noon ET, ABC/ESPN

Kyle Field – College Station, TX

(11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss

Saturday, Dec. 20 | 3:30pm ET, TNT/Max

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS

(12) James Madison at (5) Oregon

Saturday, Dec. 20 | 7:30pm ET, TNT/Max

Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR

CFP QUARTERFINALS

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Miami/Texas A&M vs. (2) Ohio State

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Capital One Orange Bowl

JMU/Oregon vs. (4) Texas Tech

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | Noon ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Rose Bowl Game

Alabama/Oklahoma vs. (1) Indiana

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 4pm ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Tulane/Ole Miss vs. (3) Georgia

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 8pm ET, ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

CFP SEMIFINALS

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

