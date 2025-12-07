College football bowl games: 2025-26 selections, schedule, playoff bracket

The college football bowl games for 2025-26 will be announced on Sunday, including the College Football Playoff 12-team bracket and schedule.

Below we will live blog the bowl games and pairings as they are announced on Selection Day. The College Football Playoff 12-team field will be announced first beginning at 12:00pm ET on ESPN.

The 2025–26 college football bowl season kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 13, with the Cricket Celebration Bowl and the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk.

The second edition of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff will feature four first-round games played at the campus sites of the higher-seeded teams. One matchup is set for Friday, Dec. 19, followed by three more on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Quarterfinal action begins on New Year’s Eve with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 31. The remaining three quarterfinals will be held on New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, at the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Rose Bowl Game, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

This season’s College Football Playoff Semifinals will be hosted by the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

The road to the title concludes with the College Football Playoff National Championship, set for Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

For the complete list of games with date, time, and TV, check out our College Football Bowl Schedule and our College Football Playoff Schedule. Below we will live blog the playoff and bowl announcements and selections as they are announced.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

BOWL SCHEDULE UPDATES

1:01am: Brett McMurphy reports several things, which we’ll use to start off season number whatever this is of our annual time together!