College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, Semifinal dates set for 2026, 2027 seasons

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal and Semifinal game dates have been set for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, according to an announcement by the College Football Playoff (CFP) on Tuesday.

The 2026 season will mark the third for the College Football Playoff (CFP) with an expanded 12-team field. The CFP will begin with four first-round games that will be played on the campus of the higher-seeded team, and those exact dates will be announced later.

The quarterfinals for the 2026 season will begin on Wednesday, December 30 at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Then two days later on Friday, January 1, 2027, quarterfinals will take place at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and Rose Bowl Game.

The College Football Playoff Semifinals will be played two weeks later on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2027, at the Capital One Orange Bowl, and Friday, Jan. 15, 2027, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Quarterfinal and Semifinal dates for the 2027 season will be similar (see below).

The College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2026 season is slated for Monday, Jan. 25, 2027 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below is the complete list of CFP Quarterfinal, Semifinal, and Championship games for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

2026 Season

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2026: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Friday, Jan. 1, 2027: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and Rose Bowl Game

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2027: Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Jan. 15, 2027: Allstate Sugar Bowl

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 25, 2027: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

2027 Season

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 31, 2027: Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2028: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2028: Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Jan. 14, 2028: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 24, 2028: Caesars Superdome – New Orleans

“These dates allow us to maintain competitive balance, maximize the fan experience, and provide consistency for everyone involved in the Playoff,” said Rich Clark, Executive Director of the CFP. “I also want to thank our bowl partners and their local communities for the incredible work, collaboration, and commitment they’ve shown throughout the first two years of the expanded playoff. The bowl games and the people behind them embraced change, delivered at the highest level, and helped ensure the expanded format was a success for student-athletes, fans, and the sport.”

College Football Playoff Schedule