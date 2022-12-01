College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams beginning in 2024

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams beginning in 2024, it was officially announced on Thursday.
The new 12-team playoff was initially announced in September with a start date for the 2026 season. A few hurdles remained in order to kickoff the new format in 2024, which were cleared up this week. Chief among those was an agreement with the Rose Bowl.
“We’re delighted to be moving forward,” said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. “When the board expanded the playoff beginning in 2026 and asked the CFP Management Committee to examine the feasibility of starting the new format earlier, the Management Committee went right to work. More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen.”
Below is information on the new format from the College Football Playoff release:
1. The first round of the playoff in 2024 will take place the week ending Saturday, December 21, at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded institution. (No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7, and No. 9 at No. 8). The specific game dates, likely late in that week, will be announced later.
2. For the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the four quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games will be played in bowls on a rotating basis.
3. The 2024 quarterfinals will take place in the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, while the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will host the Playoff Semifinals.
4. The 2025 quarterfinals will take place in the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, while the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will host the Playoff Semifinals. Specific dates for all quarterfinal and semifinal games will be announced at a later time.
5. The national championship games will be played January 20, 2025, in Atlanta, and January 19, 2026, in Miami.
“On behalf of the Management Committee and the Board of Managers, this is thrilling,” Hancock added. “It’s been a long process, but we are pleased that more teams and more students will have the opportunity to compete for the national championship beginning in the 2024 season. A new era of college football is about to begin. I look forward to it.”
“This is a great day for college football,” said Mark Keenum, President of Mississippi State University and chairman of the CFP Board of Managers. “I’m glad we are able to follow through and launch the expanded playoff early. It’s very exciting for schools, alumni and everyone involved.”
College Football Playoff Schedule
The 12-team format should divide the bracket along the Mason-Dixon Line.
The top 6 teams in the final CFP rankings from the South as defined by the US Census Bureau (that includes Maryland) would compete to fill one berth in the CFP title game in the Bowden bracket.
The top 6 teams from outside the South would compete in the Osborne bracket to fill in the other title game berth.
Why? If your point is to have a bit of competative balance or to adjust for biases toward the SEC or whatever, it seems like there are better rules to do that? Maybe place an upper limit on how many teams once conference can get in at 3 or 4…? But if the point is just to make a bit more of a rivalry out of the north and the south… I’m not sure that really is great for anyone?
It’s too bad I can’t post GIFs in the comments section here.
Uh, no!
OK: how about for the G5’s, the top three rated go to playoffs provided they are in the top-20 of the final CFP rankings.
I like pretty much everything about this. 12 teams is great. Home (or chosen) sites for the first round is great. The 5 power conference champs plus 1 more conference champ getting guaranteed spots is great. Some other teams getting in is fine. The trade-off that Notre Dame can still avoid joining a conference (which they really should have to do) but that there’s no path for them to get a bye as a top-4 seed is… acceptable.
My biggest concern came to mind this week after the CFP Rankings were released. I feel like perhaps this is going to make conference championship games counter-productive for conferences. Say, for example, in the week before conference championship games, you are a conference with a team ranked #3 and a team ranked #10. All sets up so that both of those teams would make the playoffs (after all the conference champions are taken into account)… but… your second best team still has to play your first best team (in this case, for the second time in the same season). The game plays out chalk-wise and the higher ranked team wins. The second place team then… does what? Drops, I imagine. probably out of playoff contention. Which means a couple things could happen. Either your second best team gets punished for being the second best team and the 3rd best team who might be haning out right outside the 12 teams making the cut gets in…. or your conference suddenly only has 1 team qualify. There are other ways this could be problematic too, especially if more conferences are looking at doing away with divisions and having the teams with the top 2 best conference records play for the championship. Why would conferences want to play a championship game if ultimately it means that, in many cases, it might eliminate their second best team from making the cut?
Everything else is great. But that extra L could really screw over conferences.