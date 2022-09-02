College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams beginning in 2026

The College Football Playoff will expand from the current four-team playoff to a 12-team playoff following a vote by the Board of Managers on Friday.
The new 12-team playoff is scheduled to begin in the 2026 college football season, but there remains a possibility that the expanded playoff could begin in 2024 or 2025.
“This is an historic and exciting day for college football,” said Mark Keenum, the President of Mississippi State and the chairman of the CFP Board of Managers. “More teams, more participation and more excitement are good for our fans, alumni, and student-athletes. I’m grateful to my colleagues on the board for their thoughtful approach to this issue and for their resolve to get expansion across the goal line and for the extensive work of the Management Committee that made this decision possible.”
Below are the details of the new 12-team College Football Playoff format, which were approved by the board:
1. The 12 teams will be the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee (no minimum ranking requirement), plus the six highest-ranked teams not included among the six highest-ranked conference champions.
2. The ranking of the teams will continue to be done by a selection committee whose size, composition, and method of selection will remain substantially unchanged. The Management Committee will modify the selection protocol as required by the change to the playoff structure.
3. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and each will receive a first-round bye.
4. The other eight teams will play in the first round with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either on campus or at other sites designated by the higher-seeded institution (No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8.)
5. The model allows for first-round games to be played on either the second or third weekend in December in a way that best accommodates the format and the participating teams, with at least 12 days between the conference championship games and the first-round games. The Management Committee would make the final determination of the calendar.
6. Subject to reaching agreement with bowls, the four quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games would be played in bowls on a rotating basis.
7. The national championship game will continue to be played at a neutral site.
8. Subject to reaching agreement with bowls, the four highest-ranked conference champions will be assigned to quarterfinals bowls on selection day in ranking order, and in consideration of current contract bowl relationships if those bowls are selected for the rotation. For example, if the Pac-12 champion were ranked #1, the Big Ten champion were ranked #3, and the Rose Bowl were a quarterfinal site, the Pac-12 champion would be assigned to the Rose Bowl and the Big Ten champion would be assigned elsewhere.
9. With the four highest-ranked champions assigned to quarterfinal games in bowls, the opponent from first-round game winners will be assigned by the selection committee based on the bracket.
10. The higher seeds would receive preferential placement in the Playoff Semifinal games.
11. First-round games will not have title or presenting sponsors and existing venue signage will remain in place. The CFP will control the video boards.
College Football Playoff Schedule
So, how does this work for Notre Dame (and other independents)? Does Notre Dame get to take the ACC’s champion spot if they’re ranked high enough? Or do they have to be one of the 6 teams that are not conference champions (and therefor can’t get a 1st week bye… and therefor will likely have heightened leverage against them remaining independent)…?
Also, between rule 3 and rule 4, do the 6 conf champs get the top 6 slots? Or do those last 2 conf champs just fall to where ever they stand?
Last year would have looked like one of these depending on the answer (and assuming there’s no unmentioned “Notre Dame rule”):
1. Alabama
2. Michigan
3. Cincinnati
4. Baylor
5. Georgia
6. Notre Dame
7. Ohio State
8. Mississippi
9. Oklahoma State
10. Michigan State
11. Utah
12. Pittsburgh
1. Alabama
2. Michigan
3. Cincinnati
4. Baylor
5. Utah
6. Pittsburgh
7. Georgia
8. Notre Dame
9. Ohio State
10. Mississippi
11. Oklahoma State
12. Michigan State