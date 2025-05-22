College Football Playoff moves to straight seeding for 2025 season

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is adopting a straight seeding model for the 2025 season, as unanimously approved by the CFP management committee on Thursday.

Under this new format, the top four teams in the selection committee’s final rankings will receive first-round byes, regardless of conference championship status, replacing the previous system where the four highest-ranked conference champions automatically earned these byes.

This change addresses last season’s controversial seeding, where lower-ranked conference champions like Boise State (No. 9) and Arizona State (No. 12) received byes over higher-ranked teams like Texas and Penn State.

The new format also features direct seeding for the 12-team bracket based on the CFP Selection Committee’s final rankings. That means the entire field will be seeded into the playoff with their respective final ranking.

“After evaluating the first year of the 12-team Playoff, the CFP Management Committee felt it was in the best interest of the game to make this adjustment,” said Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff. “This change will continue to allow guaranteed access to the Playoff by rewarding teams for winning their conference championship, but it will also allow us to construct a postseason bracket that recognizes the best performance on the field during the entire regular season.”

The five highest-ranked conference champions will still secure automatic playoff bids, and a financial compromise ensures the four highest-ranked champions receive an $8 million payout, even if they don’t get a bye. This shift aims to create a more merit-based bracket, aligning seeds directly with rankings to avoid unbalanced matchups.

Below is more from the CFP on the playoff operational policies:

• The ranking of the teams will continue to be done by a selection committee.

• The teams ranked Nos. 5-12 will play in the CFP First Round with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either on campus or at other sites designated by the higher-seeded institution (No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8.).

• The four highest-ranked teams will be assigned to Playoff Quarterfinals bowls on Selection Day in ranking order and in consideration of current contract bowl relationships (for example: if the highest-ranked team is from the Big Ten, that team would be assigned to the Rose Bowl Game).

• The No. 1 seed would receive preferential placement based on geography for the Playoff Semifinal site assignment.

Discussions for a potential 14-or 16-team bracket with multiple automatic qualifiers per conference are ongoing for 2026.

Last month, it was announced that the College Football Playoff quarterfinals begin on New Year’s Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025) with the CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Quarterfinal round action continues on New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, with games at the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. (noon ET, ESPN), Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. (4:00pm ET, ESPN), and Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La. (8:00pm ET, ESPN).

The College Football Playoff Semifinals this season will be played on consecutive weeknights in January. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., is up first on Thursday, Jan. 8, followed by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday, Jan. 9. Both games will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and the game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

College Football Playoff Schedule