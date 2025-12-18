College Football Playoff: 2025 First Round games, schedule, TV channels

The College Football Playoff for the 2025 season kicks off this weekend with four First Round games on the TV schedule.
This season marks the second edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff, which includes four First Round games and four Quarterfinal Round matchups. The top four seeds receive a bye and will not play this weekend. Those teams are the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
First Round matchups will be played at the campus sites of the higher-seeded teams. The first contest, which is slated for Friday, December 19, features the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners hosting the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The game will be televised by ABC and simulcast on ESPN at 8:00pm ET.
Saturday’s College Football Playoff action begins at noon ET with the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies hosting the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC and simulcast on ESPN.
Next, the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 11 Tulane Green Wave in a rematch at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. The game is set for 3:30pm ET and it will be televised by TNT and simulcast on truTV, with streaming via HBO Max.
College Football Playoff action on Saturday concludes with the second game of a TNT doubleheader at 7:30pm ET, featuring the No. 12 James Madison Dukes traveling to face the No. 5 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The contest will also air via truTV and HBO Max.
Winners of the First Round matchups will advance to the Quarterfinals, where they will square off with one of the top four seeds.
Below is the complete schedule of College Football Playoff games for the 2025 season with television/streaming details and commentator listings.
College Football Playoff
(9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma
Friday, Dec. 19 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN
Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium – Norman, OK
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge
Buy Tickets
(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M
Saturday, Dec. 20 | Noon ET, ABC/ESPN
Kyle Field – College Station, TX
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Taylor McGregor
Buy Tickets
(11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss
Saturday, Dec. 20 | 3:30pm ET, TNT/Max
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George, Quint Kessenich
Buy Tickets
(12) James Madison at (5) Oregon
Saturday, Dec. 20 | 7:30pm ET, TNT/Max
Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden, Stormy Buonantony
Buy Tickets
CFP QUARTERFINALS
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Miami/Texas A&M vs. (2) Ohio State
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
Commentators TBD
Buy Tickets
Capital One Orange Bowl
JMU/Oregon vs. (4) Texas Tech
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | Noon ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Commentators TBD
Buy Tickets
Rose Bowl Game
Alabama/Oklahoma vs. (1) Indiana
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 4pm ET, ESPN
Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA
Commentators TBD
Buy Tickets
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Tulane/Ole Miss vs. (3) Georgia
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 8pm ET, ESPN
Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA
Commentators TBD
Buy Tickets
CFP SEMIFINALS
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, TBD Reporter OR Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, TBD Reporter
Buy Tickets
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, TBD Reporter OR Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, TBD Reporter
Buy Tickets
CFP National Championship
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath
Buy Tickets
Football Schedules
Printable Schedules
- 2025-26 Bowl Schedule (PDF w/helmets)
- 2025-26 Bowl Schedule (PDF; no images)
- College Football Playoff Bracket