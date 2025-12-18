College Football Playoff: 2025 First Round games, schedule, TV channels

The College Football Playoff for the 2025 season kicks off this weekend with four First Round games on the TV schedule.

This season marks the second edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff, which includes four First Round games and four Quarterfinal Round matchups. The top four seeds receive a bye and will not play this weekend. Those teams are the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

First Round matchups will be played at the campus sites of the higher-seeded teams. The first contest, which is slated for Friday, December 19, features the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners hosting the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The game will be televised by ABC and simulcast on ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

Saturday’s College Football Playoff action begins at noon ET with the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies hosting the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC and simulcast on ESPN.

Next, the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 11 Tulane Green Wave in a rematch at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. The game is set for 3:30pm ET and it will be televised by TNT and simulcast on truTV, with streaming via HBO Max.

College Football Playoff action on Saturday concludes with the second game of a TNT doubleheader at 7:30pm ET, featuring the No. 12 James Madison Dukes traveling to face the No. 5 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The contest will also air via truTV and HBO Max.

Winners of the First Round matchups will advance to the Quarterfinals, where they will square off with one of the top four seeds.

Below is the complete schedule of College Football Playoff games for the 2025 season with television/streaming details and commentator listings.

College Football Playoff

(9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma

Friday, Dec. 19 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN

Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium – Norman, OK

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge

(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M

Saturday, Dec. 20 | Noon ET, ABC/ESPN

Kyle Field – College Station, TX

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Taylor McGregor

(11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss

Saturday, Dec. 20 | 3:30pm ET, TNT/Max

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George, Quint Kessenich

(12) James Madison at (5) Oregon

Saturday, Dec. 20 | 7:30pm ET, TNT/Max

Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden, Stormy Buonantony

CFP QUARTERFINALS

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Miami/Texas A&M vs. (2) Ohio State

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Commentators TBD

Capital One Orange Bowl

JMU/Oregon vs. (4) Texas Tech

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | Noon ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Commentators TBD

Rose Bowl Game

Alabama/Oklahoma vs. (1) Indiana

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 4pm ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Commentators TBD

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Tulane/Ole Miss vs. (3) Georgia

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 8pm ET, ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Commentators TBD

CFP SEMIFINALS

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, TBD Reporter OR Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, TBD Reporter

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, TBD Reporter OR Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, TBD Reporter

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

