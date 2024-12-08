College Football Playoff: Inaugural 12-team bracket, schedule set

The College Football Playoff for the 2024-25 season, the first with a 12-team field, has been set following the reveal of the rankings and bracket on Sunday.

The Oregon Ducks are the top-ranked team, and they are followed by the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 3 Texas Longhorns, and No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions. Rounding out the top 12 are Notre Dame (5), Ohio State (6), Tennessee (7), Indiana (8), Boise State (9), SMU (10), Alabama (11), and Arizona State (12).

The top four teams in the rankings are not the top four seeds, however. That designation goes to the top four conference champions in the final rankings. The top four seeds in the 2024 College Football Playoff are No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Boise State, and No. 4 Arizona State. Each of the top four seeds receive a first round bye and will host a first round winner in the quarterfinals on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

First round matchups will be played at the campus sites of the higher-seeded teams. Those matchups are (12) Clemson at (5) Texas, (9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State, (11) SMU at (6) Penn State, and (10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame.

Bowl games hosting the College Football Playoff Semifinals this season are the Capital One Orange Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

This season’s College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

College Football Playoff

CFP FIRST ROUND GAMES

(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame

Friday, Dec. 20 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN

Notre Dame Stadium – South Bend, IN

(11) SMU at (6) Penn State

Saturday, Dec. 21 | Noon ET, TNT/Max

Beaver Stadium – University Park, PA

(12) Clemson at (5) Texas

Saturday, Dec. 21 | 4:00pm ET, TNT/Max

DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX

(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State

Saturday, Dec. 21 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN

Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH

CFP QUARTERFINALS

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

SMU/Penn State vs. (3) Boise State

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Clemson/Texas vs. (4) Arizona State

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 1pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Rose Bowl Game

Tennessee/Ohio State vs. (1) Oregon

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 5pm ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Indiana/Notre Dame vs. (2) Georgia

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

CFP SEMIFINALS

Capital One Orange Bowl

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

