College Football Playoff: 2024 first round games, schedule, TV channels

The College Football Playoff for the 2024 season kicks off this weekend with four First Round games on the TV schedule.
This season marks the debut of the 12-team College Football Playoff, which adds the four First Round games and four Quarterfinal Round games to the slate. The top four seeds receive a bye and will not play this weekend. Those teams are the No. 1 Oregon Ducks, No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 3 Boise State Broncos, and No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils.
First Round matchups will be played at the campus sites of the higher-seeded teams. The first contest, which is slated for Friday, December 20, features the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosting the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The game will be televised by ABC and simulcast on ESPN, while it will also stream via ESPN3.
Saturday’s College Football Playoff action begins at noon ET with the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions hosting the No. 11 SMU Mustangs at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The game will be televised by TNT and simulcast on TBS and truTV, and streaming coverage will be available on Max.
Next up is the second game of a doubleheader on TNT, which features the No. 5 Texas Longhorns hosting the No. 12 Clemson Tigers at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The game is set for 4:00pm ET and, like the first game, is also available to view on TBS, truTV, and Max.
College Football Playoff action on Saturday concludes with the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers traveling to face the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be televised by ABC and simulcast on ESPN, with streaming via ESPN3.
Winners of the First Round matchups will advance to the Quarterfinals, where they will square off with one of the top four seeds.
Below is the complete schedule of College Football Playoff games for the 2024 season with television/streaming details and commentator listings.
College Football Playoff
CFP FIRST ROUND GAMES
(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame
Friday, Dec. 20 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN
Notre Dame Stadium – South Bend, IN
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
(11) SMU at (6) Penn State
Saturday, Dec. 21 | Noon ET, TNT/Max
Beaver Stadium – University Park, PA
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
(12) Clemson at (5) Texas
Saturday, Dec. 21 | 4:00pm ET, TNT/Max
DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State
Saturday, Dec. 21 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN
Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
CFP QUARTERFINALS
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
SMU/Penn State vs. (3) Boise State
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Clemson/Texas vs. (4) Arizona State
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 1pm ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
Rose Bowl Game
Tennessee/Ohio State vs. (1) Oregon
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 5pm ET, ESPN
Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Indiana/Notre Dame vs. (2) Georgia
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN
Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
CFP SEMIFINALS
Capital One Orange Bowl
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Commentators TBD
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
Commentators TBD
CFP National Championship
Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath
