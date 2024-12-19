College Football Playoff: 2024 first round games, schedule, TV channels

The College Football Playoff for the 2024 season kicks off this weekend with four First Round games on the TV schedule.

This season marks the debut of the 12-team College Football Playoff, which adds the four First Round games and four Quarterfinal Round games to the slate. The top four seeds receive a bye and will not play this weekend. Those teams are the No. 1 Oregon Ducks, No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 3 Boise State Broncos, and No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils.

First Round matchups will be played at the campus sites of the higher-seeded teams. The first contest, which is slated for Friday, December 20, features the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosting the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The game will be televised by ABC and simulcast on ESPN, while it will also stream via ESPN3.

Saturday’s College Football Playoff action begins at noon ET with the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions hosting the No. 11 SMU Mustangs at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The game will be televised by TNT and simulcast on TBS and truTV, and streaming coverage will be available on Max.

Next up is the second game of a doubleheader on TNT, which features the No. 5 Texas Longhorns hosting the No. 12 Clemson Tigers at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The game is set for 4:00pm ET and, like the first game, is also available to view on TBS, truTV, and Max.

College Football Playoff action on Saturday concludes with the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers traveling to face the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be televised by ABC and simulcast on ESPN, with streaming via ESPN3.

Winners of the First Round matchups will advance to the Quarterfinals, where they will square off with one of the top four seeds.

Below is the complete schedule of College Football Playoff games for the 2024 season with television/streaming details and commentator listings.

College Football Playoff

CFP FIRST ROUND GAMES

(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame

Friday, Dec. 20 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN

Notre Dame Stadium – South Bend, IN

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

Buy Tickets

(11) SMU at (6) Penn State

Saturday, Dec. 21 | Noon ET, TNT/Max

Beaver Stadium – University Park, PA

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

Buy Tickets

(12) Clemson at (5) Texas

Saturday, Dec. 21 | 4:00pm ET, TNT/Max

DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

Buy Tickets

(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State

Saturday, Dec. 21 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN

Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Buy Tickets

CFP QUARTERFINALS

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

SMU/Penn State vs. (3) Boise State

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden

Buy Tickets

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Clemson/Texas vs. (4) Arizona State

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 1pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George

Buy Tickets

Rose Bowl Game

Tennessee/Ohio State vs. (1) Oregon

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 5pm ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Buy Tickets

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Indiana/Notre Dame vs. (2) Georgia

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

Buy Tickets

CFP SEMIFINALS

Capital One Orange Bowl

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Commentators TBD

Buy Tickets

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Commentators TBD

Buy Tickets

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

Buy Tickets

Football Schedules



Printable Schedules