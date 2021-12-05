College Football Playoff: 2021 New Year’s Six bowl games set

The College Football Playoff 2021 New Year’s Six bowl games were officially announced by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Sunday.

New Year’s Six bowl game matchups announced this afternoon include the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Baylor vs. Ole Miss), Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Michigan State vs. Pitt), PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State), and the Rose Bowl Game (Ohio State vs. Utah).

Earlier today, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced the semifinal pairings. No. 1 Alabama will face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas, and No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. Both semifinal games are slated for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:00pm ET, one day prior to the semifinal games. The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, and Allstate Sugar Bowl are all scheduled for New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 1:00pm ET, 5:00pm ET, and 8:30pm ET, respectively.

The College Football Playoff National Championship is set for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

Below is the complete list of matchups for the 2021 New Year’s Six games:

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 | 7pm ET, ESPN

(10) Michigan State vs. (12) Pitt

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 1pm ET, ESPN

(5) Notre Dame vs. (9) Oklahoma State

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Ariz.

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 5pm ET, ESPN

(6) Ohio State vs. (11) Utah

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 8:30pm ET, ESPN

(7) Baylor vs. (8) Ole Miss

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 | 3:30pm ET, ESPN

(4) Cincinnati vs. (1) Alabama

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

(3) Georgia vs. (2) Michigan

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 – 8pm ET, ESPN

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

