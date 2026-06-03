College football bowl schedule for 2026-27 season released

The College Football Bowl Schedule for the 2026-27 season has officially been released, which tentatively includes a total of 46 postseason games.

With 46 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) games including the College Football Playoff first-round games, 80 teams will play in a postseason game in 2026-27, which is 58% of the FBS.

The ESPN family of networks will televise 38 of the 46 contests this season, including the FCS Celebration Bowl and College Football Playoff. CBS will televise one contest, while five College Football Playoff games will be broadcast by TNT. Games on The CW (Arizona Bowl) and a network to be determined (Holiday Bowl) will be announced at a later date.

Bowl game action this season will kickoff on Saturday, December 12, 2026 with one game. The Cricket Celebration Bowl is first at 12:00pm ET on ABC.

The annual Army-Navy Game, which is slated for the same day on Saturday, Dec. 12, will not be affected by the early beginning of the bowl schedule. The Army-Navy Game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET on CBS.

Four bowl games are slated for Tuesday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 18 before the College Football Playoff begins. The IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl and Frisco Football Classic are set for Tuesday, while the Boca Raton Bowl and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl are slated for Friday.

The third edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff, which has been mostly announced, begins on Friday, Dec. 18 with a First Round game at 8:00pm ET on ESPN. CFP First Round action continues on Saturday, Dec. 19 with three games — Noon on ABC/ESPN, followed by games at 3:30pm and 7:30pm on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.

All First Round action will be played at the home stadium of the higher seeded team. Those teams and sites will be announced on Selection Day, which is set for Sunday, Dec. 6 this year.

The Sheraton Bowl will be played Christmas Eve again this season (Thursday, Dec. 24) and will be televised by ESPN at 7:00pm ET. Preceding that game will be the Isleta New Mexico Bowl at 2:30pm ET, also on ESPN.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals begin on Wednesday, Dec. 30 with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Ariz. The game will be televised by TNT and truTV, with streaming via HBO Max, at 7:30pm ET.

Quarterfinal round action continues on New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1, 2027, with games at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., and Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff times for those games will be announced on Selection Day (Sunday, Dec. 6).

The College Football Playoff Semifinals this season will be played on consecutive weeknights in January. The Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., is up first on Thursday, Jan. 14 (TNT/truTV/HBO Max), followed by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La., on Friday, Jan. 15 (ABC/ESPN). Both games will kickoff at 7:30pm ET.

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 25, 2027. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the game will be televised by ABC and ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Check out the complete bowl schedule for the 2026-27 football season at the link below:

College Football Bowl Schedule