College Football Playoff sets 2026-27 schedule, kickoff times, TV designations

The College Football Playoff has announced the 2026-27 schedule, kickoff times, and TV designations for the third year of the expanded 12-team format.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals begin on Wednesday, December 30 with the CFP Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., at 7:30pm ET on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.

Quarterfinal round action continues on New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1, 2027, with games at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., and Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas. Those games will kickoff at noon (TNT/truTV/HBO Max), 4:00pm (ABC/ESPN), and 8:00pm (ESPN), with the exact order determined on Selection Day.

The College Football Playoff Semifinals this season will be played on consecutive weeknights in January. The Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., is up first on Thursday, Jan. 14 (TNT/truTV/HBO Max.), followed by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La., on Friday, Jan. 15 (ABC/ESPN). Both games will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 25, 2027. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the game will be televised by ABC and ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

The College Football Playoff begins on Friday, Dec. 18, 2026 with one First Round game, followed by the remaining three First Round games on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Check out the complete schedule for the 2026-27 College Football Playoff below (all times Eastern):

FIRST-ROUND GAMES

Friday, Dec. 18, 2026

CFP First Round Game – 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026

CFP First Round Game – Noon, ABC/ESPN

CFP First Round Game – 3:30pm, TNT/truTV/HBO Max

CFP First Round Game – 7:30pm, TNT/truTV/HBO Max

QUARTERFINAL ROUND GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2026

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl – 7:30pm, TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 2027

CFP Quarterfinal* – Noon, TNT/truTV/HBO Max

CFP Quarterfinal* – 4pm, ABC/ESPN

CFP Quarterfinal/ – 8pm, ESPN

* CFP Quarterfinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

SEMIFINAL ROUND GAMES

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2027

Capital One Orange Bowl – 7:30pm, TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 15, 2027

Allstate Sugar Bowl – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN

Monday, Jan. 25, 2027

CFP National Championship – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

College Football Playoff Schedule