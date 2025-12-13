College football bowl games: Schedule, TV channels for Dec. 13

College football bowl games for the 2025 season begin on Saturday, December 13 with two contests on the schedule.

Bowl action this season is again kicking off one week earlier than normal due to the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. The playoff begins next week on Friday, Dec. 19 with one first round game, and continues on Saturday, Dec. 20 with three more first round contests.

The college football bowl schedule on Saturday, Dec. 13 will wrap around the annual Army-Navy Game, which is slated to kickoff at 3:00pm ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Army-Navy Game used to enjoy the day to itself.

Prior to the Army-Navy Game, the Cricket Celebration Bowl kicks off at noon ET on ABC. That contest features the SWAC champion Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-3) taking on the MEAC champion South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Although the Celebration Bowl does not fully represent all historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), the annual post-season game is widely considered to be the HBCU National Championship.

Saturday’s bowl game action concludes with the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Boise State Broncos (9-4) of the Mountain West Conference face the Washington Huskies (8-4) of the Big Ten Conference in that contest at 8:00pm ET on ABC.

College Football Bowl Games: December 13

SATURDAY, DEC. 13, 2025

Cricket Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M

Sat, Dec 13 | Noon, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.

TV: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Harry Lyles Jr., Quint Kessenich

Bucked Up LA Bowl

Boise State vs. Washington

Sat, Dec 13 | 8pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, Calif.

TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

—

No college football bowl games are scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 14 or Monday, Dec. 15 due to NFL action. The bowl schedule will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 16 with the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. (Troy vs. Jacksonville State; 9:00pm ET, ESPN).

