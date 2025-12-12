Army-Navy Game 2025: Kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The Army-Navy Game 2025 is set for Saturday, December 13, and it marks the 126th football contest between the Black Knights and Midshipmen.

Army and Navy will square off at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., and the game will be televised by CBS at 3:00pm ET and streamed for free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app (no login required). The game will also stream via Paramount+.

This will mark the seventh time that the Army-Navy Game is played in Baltimore, Md., following the first contest there in 1924. Next season, the Army-Navy Game will return to East Rutherford, N.J., for the first time since 2021 and sixth time overall.

Army comes in to the game having won three of its last four contests, winning most recently on the road at UTSA, 27-24, on Nov. 29. The Black Knights are 6-5 overall this season (4-4 American) and were invited to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27 against the UConn Huskies.

Navy heads into the rivalry game on a two-game winning streak, including a 28-17 road victory over the Memphis Tigers on Thanksgiving. The Midshipmen are currently 9-2 overall (7-1 American) and were invited to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday, Jan. 2.

Navy defeated Army last season, 31-13, in a contest that was played at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The Midshipmen and Black Knights have split the last six games in the series, and the Midshipmen still lead the overall series 63-55-7.

Each season, the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is awarded to the winner of the series between Army, Navy, and the Air Force Falcons. Earlier this season on Oct. 4, Navy defeated Air Force at home, 34-31, and then Army later recorded a road victory over Air Force, 20-17, on Nov. 1.

Those results mean that the Army-Navy Game winner on Saturday will claim the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy outright. Navy has won the trophy 17 times, while Army has claimed it the least at 10. Air Force leads with 21 trophies, and the award has been shared five times.

The annual Army-Navy Game also presents both schools with the opportunity to wear new uniforms that pay homage to the men and women who serve our country.

Army will wear a uniform combination this season to commemorate 250 years of service to the nation.

Navy’s special uniform for this season will also commemorate 250 years of service to the United States of America.

The Army-Navy game is the final FBS regular-season game in 2025. However, it will not be the only contest played on Saturday due to expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12-teams last season.

Due to that change, the start of the College Football Bowl Schedule was moved up one week. The Army-Navy Game will be sandwiched in-between the Cricket Celebration Bowl, which kicks at noon ET on ABC, and the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk, which concludes the day at 8:00pm ET on ABC.

Army West Point Black Knights

Navy Midshipmen

A full afternoon of 📺 & 📻 coverage on tap this Saturday!#ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/LtjYsM29r1 — Army-Navy Game (@ArmyNavyGame) December 10, 2025

Gameday is quickly approaching on Saturday! Here's the timeline leading into kickoff on CBS!#ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/SvDH8SX1gb — Army-Navy Game (@ArmyNavyGame) December 11, 2025