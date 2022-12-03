College football bowl games: 2022-23 selections, schedule

The college football bowl games for 2022-23 will be announced on Sunday, including the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six selections and schedule.

Below we will live blog the bowl games and pairings as they are announced on Sunday. The College Football Playoff Semifinal pairings will be announced first at 12:15pm ET on ESPN.

Bowl games hosting the College Football Playoff Semifinals this season are the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., and the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Both semifinal games will be played on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

At 2:30pm ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the New Year’s Six bowl game pairings. Those four games this season include the Capital One Orange Bowl (Friday, Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens, Fla.), Allstate Sugar Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 31 in New Orleans, La.), Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Monday, Jan. 2 in Arlington, Texas), and Rose Bowl Game (Monday, Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif.).

This season’s College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

For the complete list of games with date, time, and TV, check out our College Football Bowl Schedule and our College Football Playoff Schedule.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

BOWL SCHEDULE UPDATES

Saturday, Dec. 3

* Middle Tennessee and San Diego State will play in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl, which was initially reported by Brett McMurphy on Monday and later officially announced.

* The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl has announced their matchup, which will feature Miami (Ohio) taking on UAB.

* Cincinnati and Louisville will play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, according to a report by The Athletic.