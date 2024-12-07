Colgate releases 2025, 2026 football schedules

The Colgate Raiders have released their 2025 and 2026 football schedules via their official athletics website.

Colgate is a member of the Patriot League in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Raiders previously released a tentative football schedule for the 2025 season, but some changes have been made following the addition of Richmond to the conference next season.

Colgate was previously scheduled to host Maine on Sept. 27, 2025, but that contest has been removed from the schedule. It was likely removed to add the Richmond Spiders contest at home on Oct. 11.

Two other games on Colgate’s tentative 2025 slate have also changed dates. The home contest against the Merrimack Warriors was moved from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, while the road contest against Patriot League member Holy Cross was moved from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25.

Colgate has also revealed its tentative football schedule for the 2026 season. Non-conference games that were not previously known include Cornell at home on Sept. 19 and Harvard on the road on Oct. 3.

The Raiders are scheduled to open the 2026 season at home against Cal Poly on Sept. 5 before traveling to face Central Michigan on Sept. 12.

In Patriot League action in 2026, Colgate will host Georgetown and Lafayette and will travel to Lehigh, Bucknell, Richmond, and Fordham.

Below are the complete football schedules for Colgate in 2025 and 2026 with links to their schedule pages:

2025 Colgate Football Schedule

08/30 – Monmouth

09/06 – at Villanova

09/13 – at Syracuse

09/20 – Fordham*

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – at Cornell

10/11 – Richmond*

10/18 – at Georgetown*

10/25 – at Holy Cross*

11/01 – Merrimack

11/08 – at Lafayette*

11/15 – Lehigh*

11/22 – Bucknell*

2026 Colgate Football Schedule

09/05 – Cal Poly

09/12 – at Central Michigan

09/19 – Cornell

09/26 – Holy Cross

10/03 – at Harvard

10/10 – at Lehigh

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – at Bucknell

10/31 – Georgetown

11/07 – Lafayette

11/14 – at Richmond

11/21 – at Fordham

* Patriot League contest.