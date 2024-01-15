Colgate adds seven future opponents, includes game at Syracuse in 2025

The Colgate Raiders have released their 2024 and 2025 football schedules via their official athletics website, which includes the addition of seven non-conference contests.

Colgate is a member of the Patriot League in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Raiders will play six conference contests and six non-conference opponents in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Among the new non-conference opponents added by Colgate is a contest on the road at the Syracuse Orange on Sept. 13, 2025. The two schools met last season in Syracuse with the Orange coming out on top, 65-0. The victory was the 17th straight for Syracuse over Colgate and also gave the Orange a one-game lead in the overall series, 32-31-5.

Four additional non-conference opponents for Colgate in 2025 are also new to the schedule. The Raiders will open the season at home against the Monmouth Hawks on Aug. 30 before traveling to face the Villanova Wildcats on Sept. 7. A trip to face the Cornell Big Red is slated for Sept. 20 before the Raiders return home to host the Maine Black Bears on Sept. 27.

New additions to Colgate’s 2024 schedule include games at the Penn Quakers on Sept. 28 and at the Merrimack Warriors on Oct. 26.

A home-and-home series that was scheduled with the Morgan State Bears in 2024 and 2025 appears to have been canceled, as well as a home contest against the Cal Poly Mustangs that was previously set for Sept. 13, 2025.

Below are the complete football schedules for Colgate in 2024 and 2025 with links to their schedule pages:

2024 Colgate Football Schedule

08/31 – at Maine

09/07 – Villanova

09/14 – at Akron

09/21 – Cornell

09/28 – at Penn

10/05 – Holy Cross*

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – Georgetown*

10/26 – at Merrimack

11/02 – at Fordham*

11/09 – Lafayette*

11/16 – at Lehigh*

11/23 – at Bucknell*

2025 Colgate Football Schedule

08/30 – Monmouth

09/06 – at Villanova

09/13 – at Syracuse

09/20 – at Cornell

09/27 – Maine

10/04 – at Holy Cross*

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – at Georgetown*

10/25 – Merrimack

11/01 – Fordham*

11/08 – at Lafayette*

11/15 – Lehigh*

11/22 – Bucknell*

* Patriot League contest.