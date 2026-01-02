Colgate adds three future opponents, includes game at Syracuse in 2028

The Colgate Raiders have added three opponents to their future football schedules for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, according to the program’s official athletics website.

Colgate, which is slated to visit the Harvard Crimson on Oct. 3, 2026, in Boston, Mass., will host the return matchup at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y., on a date to be announced during the 2027 campaign.

The Raiders and Crimson first met in 1952 and have played nine times overall. Their most recent meeting came in 1999, when Colgate earned a 24-21 road victory. Despite that win, Harvard maintains a narrow 5-4 edge in the all‑time series.

Also in 2027, Colgate is scheduled to travel to face the Cornell Big Red, followed by a return game in Hamilton during the 2028 season.

Colgate last visited Cornell in 2025, posting a 41-21 win in Ithaca, N.Y. The two programs are also set to meet at Andy Kerr Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026.

The Raiders and Big Red have met 106 times in a rivalry dating back to 1896. With last season’s victory, Colgate now holds a one‑game advantage in the series, 52‑51‑3.

Colgate’s future schedules also include a newly added non‑conference road game at Syracuse in 2028. The teams last met in 2025, when the Orange claimed a 66-24 win in Syracuse. That victory marked Syracuse’s 18th straight in the series and extended its overall lead to 33‑31‑5.

Colgate competes in the Patriot League at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level. The Raiders announced their 2026 schedule earlier on Friday, highlighted by a nine‑game conference slate for the first time