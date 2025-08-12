Clemson adjusts dates of two future football games

The Clemson Tigers have adjusted the dates of two future football games, FBSchedules.com has learned. Copies of amendments for the two football games were obtained from Clemson University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Both contests involve Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents, and both are members of the Southern Conference (SoCon).

Clemson was scheduled to face the Wofford Terriers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Nov. 20, 2027, which we first reported back in March 2018. According to the copy of the amendment to the original contract, the Tigers will now host the Terriers nine weeks earlier on Sept. 11 that season.

The date of the Wofford-Clemson game in 2027 is the only change. The original guarantee amount of $500,000 that Wofford is set to receive remains the same.

The following season, Clemson was scheduled to host The Citadel Bulldogs on Sept. 16, 2028 at Memorial Stadium. The date of that game has also been changed, and it will now be played two weeks later on Sept. 30, 2028, according to the copy of the contract amendment.

Clemson will still pay The Citadel a $500,000 guarantee for the contest in 2028, per the terms of the original agreement.

Clemson has a long history of playing only in-state FCS opponents, and its future schedules currently only include “Palmetto State” institutions. In addition to Wofford in 2027 and The Citadel in 2028, Clemson is set to host Furman in 2025, Charleston Southern in 2026, and Furman again in 2029.

