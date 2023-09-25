Clemson adds The Citadel to 2028 football schedule

The Clemson Tigers have added The Citadel Bulldogs to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

News of the The Citadel at Clemson matchup in 2028 was first reported in December by The Sports Arsenal, but the contract was not yet finalized. The contract was executed on May 17, 2023.

Clemson will host The Citadel at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. The Tigers will pay the Bulldogs a $500,000 guarantee for the contest, according to a copy of the football game contract obtained from the University of Clemson via a state public records request.

Clemson and The Citadel first met during the 1909 season and have played a total of 39 contests. In their most recent matchup in 2020 at Memorial Stadium, the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 49-0 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 33-5-1.

Clemson is next scheduled to host The Citadel on Nov. 23, 2024, which we previously reported back in 2017.

The Citadel is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). In addition to playing Clemson in 2024 and 2028, the Bulldogs also have future games scheduled against Ole Miss in 2025, Charlotte in 2026, Navy in 2027, and Army in both 2029 and 2033.

With the addition of The Citadel, Clemson has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2028. The Tigers are slated to open the season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 2 and close the season at home against the in-state rival South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 25. Clemson is also set to play at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on a date to be announced.

