Cincinnati, Nebraska move 2025 football game to Arrowhead Stadium

The Cincinnati Bearcats-Nebraska Cornhuskers football game in 2025 is on the move once again, it was officially announced Monday.

Cincinnati and Nebraska were originally scheduled to begin a home-and-home football series at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Sept. 26, 2020. However, the contest was not played due to the Big Ten opting to shift to a conference-only schedule that season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second and final game of the series was slated to be played at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 13, 2025.

Last fall, we exclusively reported that both games of the series had been rescheduled. The first game of the series was moved to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., and set for Aug. 30, 2025, while the second game of the series was rescheduled for Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sept. 11, 2032.

On Monday, the two schools announced that the 2025 contest will now be played at the home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Additionally, the game was moved up from Saturday and will now be played on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.

“Arrowhead Events is excited to once again host major college football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, this time welcoming Cincinnati as they battle Nebraska,” Executive Vice President of Arrowhead Operations and Events Matt Kenny said. “Our stadium is an iconic sports and entertainment destination and we’re eager to create another unforgettable experience for both teams and their fans. Geographically, we find ourselves at the intersection of major college football conferences, and we’re looking forward to celebrating the spirit of college football and seeing the stands filled with energy for this Big Ten vs. Big 12 showdown next year.”

Nebraska and Cincinnati have only met once previously on the gridiron. The Cornhuskers defeated the Bearcats 41-0 in that contest in Lincoln in 1906.

“Opening the 2025 season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is an incredible chance to showcase Bearcats football in one of the NFL’s most iconic venues,” University of Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham said. “This game is a unique opportunity that not only significantly benefits the program financially but also puts the Bearcats in the national spotlight. This matchup reflects our commitment to thinking big and maximizing possibilities for our program in the ever-changing college athletics landscape.”

Cincinnati has two alumni that currently star for the Kansas City Chiefs — tight end Travis Kelce and safety Bryan Cook.

“We are pleased to partner with the University of Cincinnati and the Kansas City Chiefs to bring our 2025 season-opening matchup to Arrowhead Stadium,” Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. “Since arriving at Nebraska, one constant message I have heard from our fans is they miss having road football games that are within driving distance. This game offers an excellent opportunity for our great fan base to make a short trip to watch the Huskers open the season and enjoy Labor Day weekend in Kansas City.”

Both schools also announced today that the game in 2032 has been pushed back one year. Cincinnati will now visit Nebraska the following season on Sept. 10, 2033.

