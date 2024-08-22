Cincinnati adds Missouri State to 2027 football schedule

The Cincinnati Bearcats have added the Missouri State Bears to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Cincinnati was obtained from Missouri State University via a state public records request. The contract was dated July 10, 2024.

Cincinnati will host Missouri State at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The Bearcats will pay the Bears a $1.125 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Missouri State University, located in Springfield, Mo., currently competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Next year, the Bears are moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will play in Conference USA.

With the addition of Missouri State, Cincinnati now has all three opponents set for its 2027 non-conference schedule. The Bearcats are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 4 at home against the West Georgia Wolves of the United Athletic Conference in the FCS.

One week after hosting Missouri State, the Bearcats are set to visit the Boston College Eagles of the ACC at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Sept. 18.

The Big 12 has already released its conference matchups for the 2027 season. Cincinnati is scheduled to host Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia and travel to Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas State, and UCF.

Missouri State now has two non-conference games set for its 2027 schedule. The Bears are currently scheduled to open the season on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 4.

Football Schedules