Christmas Eve football: 2024 schedule, matchups, TV channels

The Christmas Eve football schedule in 2024 features only one contest this year, and it is a post-season college football game.

The Hawai’i Bowl returns to its traditional Christmas Eve slot in 2024, with the game set for Tuesday, December 24. The game will feature the South Florida Bulls of the American Athletic Conference taking on the San Jose State Spartans of the Mountain West Conference at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa campus. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET (3:00pm HT) and will be televised on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio.

The South Florida-San Jose State game will also be presented in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

“On behalf of ESPN Events and our Executive Committee, we’re thrilled to welcome South Florida and San José State to the Hawai’i Bowl,” Hawai’i Bowl Executive Director Daryl Garvin said. “Players, coaches and fans from both coasts will enjoy bowl week in paradise, while we showcase the natural beauty of Hawai‘i to television viewers around the world.”

The South Florida Bulls head into the game with a 6-6 overall record and finished with a 4-4 record in American action. San Jose State finished its regular-season with a 7-5 record and a 3-4 mark in Mountain West play.

In last season’s Hawai’i Bowl, San Jose State fell to Coastal Carolina, 24-14, which was played outside of Christmas Eve for just the fifth time in the bowl’s history.

Although there is only one football game on Christmas Eve, fans will get double the gridiron action on Christmas Day this year thanks to a couple of NFL contests that will only be available to stream via Netflix. Those contests feature the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00pm ET and the Houston Texans hosting the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30pm ET.

Christmas Eve football: 2024 schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024

Hawai’i Bowl

South Florida vs. San Jose State

8:00pm ET | ESPN

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex – Honolulu, HI

College Football Bowl Schedule