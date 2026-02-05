Chicago State to open inaugural football season at home against Roosevelt

Chicago State will kick off its inaugural football season at home against the Roosevelt Lakers, the school announced Wednesday.

The Cougars will host Roosevelt on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. Roosevelt University, based in Chicago, competes at the Division II level as a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).

SeatGeek Stadium, which seats 20,000, is home to the Chicago Stars FC of the NWSL, Chicago Fire FC II of MLS Next Pro, and the Chicago Hounds of Major League Rugby. The venue has a seating capacity of 20,000.

Chicago State formally approved the launch of its football program in December and celebrated its first National Signing Day on Wednesday, with 55 student-athletes signing with the program.

The Cougars will compete as an FCS Independent in 2026 before joining the Northeast Conference (NEC) in 2027.

A full 2026 schedule has not yet been released, but four additional opponents have announced matchups with Chicago State. After the opener, the Cougars will travel to UT Martin on September 5, followed by road games at Butler on September 19 and Tarleton State on October 3.

Chicago State is slated to close its inaugural season on November 21 against Virginia-Lynchburg, presumably at home.

Future Chicago State Football Schedules