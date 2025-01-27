Chattanooga Mocs announce 2025 football schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

“Challenge is certainly a good description,” Mocs head coach Coach Rusty Wright said. “We travel to an 11-win FBS squad in Memphis, the OVC champ and a top 15 team in the non-conference. It’s a hard start to the season, but you line up when and where they tell you.

“The SoCon is one of the few leagues where every team plays everyone else. It’s a grind, but we’ll compete and work to put ourselves in the best position week-in, week-out.”

Chattanooga opens the 2025 season with back-to-back in-state road contests, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Memphis Tigers in Memphis, Tenn. The Mocs then make the short trip to Cookeville, Tenn., to take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Stetson Hatters will lift the lid on Chattanooga’s home slate on Sept. 13 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. A trip to face the Tarleton State Texans on Sept. 20, which we reported earlier this month, concludes the non-conference portion of the Mocs’ schedule.

Chattanooga opens Southern Conference (SoCon) play on Sept. 27 at home against the The Citadel Bulldogs. Other SoCon opponents slated to visit Finley Stadium include ETSU on Oct. 18, Western Carolina on Nov. 1 (Homecoming) and Furman on Nov. 8.

The Mocs will travel for SoCon contests against VMI on Oct. 4, Samford on Oct. 25, Mercer on Nov. 15, and Wofford on Nov. 22.

Below is Chattanooga’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Chattanooga Football Schedule

08/30 – at Memphis

09/06 – at Tennessee Tech

09/13 – Stetson

09/20 – at Tarleton State

09/27 – The Citadel

10/04 – at VMI

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – ETSU

10/25 – at Samford

11/01 – Western Carolina

11/08 – Furman

11/15 – at Mercer

11/22 – at Wofford

* SoCon contest.

Chattanooga finished the 2024 season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in SoCon play. The Mocs last advanced to the FCS Playoffs in 2023.