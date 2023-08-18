Chattanooga, Gardner-Webb schedule football series for 2026, 2030

The Chattanooga Mocs and Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2030 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Gardner-Webb University was obtained from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga via a state public records request.

The series will open with Chattanooga traveling to square off with Gardner-Webb at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The Runnin’ Bulldogs will return the game against the Mocs at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., four seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030, which wraps up the two-game series.

Chattanooga and Gardner-Webb first met on the gridiron in 1993 in Chattanooga and the two teams have played a total of four contests. The Runnin’ Bulldogs defeated the Mocs 23-13 in their last meeting in 2003 in Boiling Springs, which tied the overall series at two games apiece.

Chattanooga competes in the Southern Conference (SoCon), while Gardner-Webb plays in the Big South-OVC Football Association, both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Earlier this month, we reported several other future non-conference contests for the Chattanooga Mocs. The Mocs will travel to take on the Memphis Tigers during the 2025 season and will visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the 2028 season.

Chattanooga has also scheduled a four-game series with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Mocs will visit the Golden Eagles in 2025 and 2027 and will host them in 2026 and 2028.

