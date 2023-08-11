Memphis adds two FCS opponents to future football schedules

The Memphis Tigers have added two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for games against the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the University of Tennessee-Martin were obtained from the University of Memphis via a state public records request.

Memphis will host the Chattanooga Mocs of the Southern Conference at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The Tigers will pay the Mocs a $350,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Memphis and Chattanooga first met on the gridiron in 1942 and have played 17 times overall. The Tigers have won nine consecutive games over the Mocs, including a 33-14 victory in their most recent contest in 2006, and now lead the series 12-5.

With the addition of Chattanooga, Memphis has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. After opening against the Mocs, Memphis will play back-to-back road games at Georgia State on Sept. 6 and Troy on Sept. 13 before returning home to host Arkansas on Sept. 20.

The UT Martin Skyhawks of the Big South-OVC Association will travel to take on Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The Skyhawks will also receive a $350,000 guarantee for their contest, per the contract copy.

Memphis and UT Martin first met on the gridiron in 1924 and last played in 2013, which resulted in a 21-6 win for the Tigers. Memphis currently holds a 6-3 advantage in the overall series.

The Tigers have also completed their non-conference schedule for the 2026 season, barring any future changes. Memphis will open the season at home against Arkansas State on Sept. 5 and will also play road games at Arkansas on Sept. 19 and Boise State on a date to be determined.

Football Schedules