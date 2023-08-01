Tennessee Tech, Chattanooga schedule four-game football series beginning in 2025

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Chattanooga Mocs have scheduled a four-game, home-and-home football series beginning in 2025, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga was obtained from Tennessee Tech University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Tennessee Tech will host Chattanooga at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The following season, the series will shift to Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., with the contest set for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026.

Tennessee Tech will host Chattanooga in Cookeville a second time on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2027 before the four-game series concludes in Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028.

Tennessee Tech, a member of the Big South-OVC Association, and Chattanooga, a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon), have met a total of 40 times in a series that dates back to 1938. The Mocs defeated the Golden Eagles 34-10 in their most recent contest in 2018. It was their fourth consecutive win in the series and they currently hold a 30-10 advantage over Tennessee Tech.

On Saturday, we reported that Tennessee Tech will travel to take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders next season. The game is set for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 and the Golden Eagles will receive a $300,000 guarantee for the contest.

