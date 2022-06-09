CFL schedule 2022: ESPN releases complete 81-game TV slate

The CFL Schedule 2022 kicks off on Thursday, and ahead of that ESPN has released their complete slate of 81 games set for broadcast during the season.

Following the canceled 2020 season and a shortened 2021 season, the Canadian Football League returns to a 21-week regular season in 2022. Each CFL team will play an 18-game schedule with three bye weeks.

16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, which is essentially a same season home-and-home series. The two remaining games are rotated each season.

The 2022 CFL Schedule begins on Thursday, June 9, 2022, with the Calgary Stampeders hosting the Montreal Alouettes. The game will be streamed live via ESPN+ at 9:00pm ET.

The first CFL contest in 2022 on a linear ESPN network will be the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday, June 16. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm ET and the game will be televised by ESPN2.

The 2022 CFL season will conclude with the 109th Grey Cup, which is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 and it will be played at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. The game will be televised in the United States by ESPN2 at 6:00pm ET.

Fans in the United States will be able to watch every Canadian Football League game this season on the ESPN networks and ESPN+. 20 regular-season games will air live on either ESPN2 or ESPNews, while the remaining games will stream live via ESPN+.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada in English by The Sports Network (TSN) and in French by Réseau des sports (RDS). CFL games in the United Kingdom and Ireland are televised by BT Sport.

