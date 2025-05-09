Central Michigan, New Mexico schedule football series for 2026, 2029

The Central Michigan Chippewas and New Mexico Lobos have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2029 seasons, both schools announced Friday.

In the first game of the series, Central Michigan will travel to face New Mexico at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The series will conclude three seasons later when the Chippewas host the Lobos at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029.

The 2026 Central Michigan-New Mexico contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Central Michigan was previously scheduled to play at New Mexico State on Sept. 5, 2026, so that game has either been postponed or canceled altogether. The game was supposed to be the second of a home-and-home series that began in Mount Pleasant in 2019.

With New Mexico replacing New Mexico State, Central Michigan’s 2026 non-conference football schedule is tentatively complete. After visiting Albuquerque to open the season, the Chippewas will host consecutive games against the Colgate Raiders on Sept. 12 and the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 19 before wrapping up non-league action on the road against the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 26.

The Lobos have also completed their non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. One week after hosting Central Michigan, New Mexico will welcome the Mercyhurst Lakers to University Stadium on Sept. 12. New Mexico will then travel to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 19 before wrapping up non-conference play at the in-state rival New Mexico State Aggies on a date to be announced.

