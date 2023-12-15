California, Oregon State schedule 2024, 2025 home-and-home football series

The California Golden Bears and Oregon State Beavers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, it was announced on Thursday.

In the first game of the series, California will host Oregon State at Cal Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. The following season, the Golden Bears will travel to face the Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

California and Oregon State first met on the gridiron in 1905 and have played in the same conference since 1968. The Beavers own a two-game winning streak over the Golden Bears, but Cal still holds a narrow two-game advantage in the overall series, 39-37.

Beginning in 2024, California will become a member of the ACC, while Oregon State will remain as one of only two members of the Pac-12 Conference along with the Washington State Cougars.

With the addition of Oregon State, California has completed its non-conference football schedule for the 2024 season, which kicks off with a home contest against the UC Davis Aggies on Aug. 31. Cal will then visit the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 7 before returning to Berkeley to host the San Diego State Aztecs on Sept. 14.

Oregon State is slated to open its 2024 campaign at home against the Idaho State Bengals on Aug. 31. The Beavers will then visit San Diego State on Sept. 7 before returning home to host Oregon on Sept. 14 and Purdue on Sept. 21.

In addition to the game at Cal, Oregon State will also host Washington State on Nov. 23. Oregon State’s remaining six games in 2024 will come as a result of its scheduling alliance with the Mountain West Conference.

Football Schedules