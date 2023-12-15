Oregon State reveals 2024 football schedule, includes game at Cal

The Oregon State Beavers have revealed their 2024 football schedule, which includes seven home contests and 12 games overall.

The 2024 season will be the first for Oregon State as a member of the two-team Pac-12 along with the Washington State Cougars following the departure of 10 teams to other conferences. NCAA bylaws stipulate that conferences must have at least eight members, but they also allow for a two-year grace period if a conference falls below the eight-team threshold.

Essentially, Oregon State and Washington State will still be members of the Pac-12 for at least the next season but will have to operate like Independent teams.

After some reorganization and negotiations with other teams and conferences, Oregon State now has a 12-game schedule for the 2024 season. The Beavers will open the 2024 season at home at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., against the Idaho State Bengals on Aug. 31 before traveling to face the San Diego State Aztecs on Sept. 7.

Oregon State will then return home to host consecutive games against the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 14 and the Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 21. That leads into a newly scheduled contest on the road against the California Golden Bears on Sept. 28 in Berkeley, Calif.

In addition to those five contests, Oregon State will play one game against fellow Pac-12 member Washington State at home in Corvallis on Nov. 23. Whether the result of that one contest will crown a Pac-12 champion remains to be seen.

As a result of a football scheduling agreement between the two-team Pac-12 and the Mountain West Conference, Oregon State will play six additional games against Mountain West opponents. In order to schedule those contests, Mountain West teams will play seven conference games in 2024 instead of their usual eight. Additionally, the Mountain West matchups against both Oregon State and Washington State will not count as conference games for any of the participants.

The six Mountain West opponents added to Oregon State’s football schedule in 2024 include UNLV, San Jose State, and Colorado State at home and Air Force, Nevada, and Boise State on the road. Dates for those contests will be announced in the coming months.

Oregon State will enter the 2024 season with a new head coach following Jonathan Smith’s departure to take over at Michigan State. The Beavers will be led by Trent Bray, who served as the defensive coordinator at Oregon State for the past two-and-half seasons.

2024 Oregon State Football Schedule