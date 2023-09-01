Cal, SMU, Stanford to join ACC in 2024

The Cal Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal will join the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2024 season, the conference announced Friday.

“We are thrilled to welcome three world-class institutions to the ACC, and we look forward to having them compete as part of our amazing league,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Throughout the evaluation process, the ACC Board of Directors, led by President Ryan, was deliberate in prioritizing the best possible athletic and academic experience for our student-athletes and in ensuring that the three universities would strengthen the league in all possible ways. Cal, SMU and Stanford will be terrific members of the ACC and we are proud to welcome their student-athletes, coaches, staff and entire campus community, alumni and fans.”

Cal has been part of the iterations of the Pac-12 since it became the Pacific Coast Conference in 1916. The Golden Bears have 12 PCC championships, a Pac-8 title, and a Pac-10 crown. Stanford was a two-time member of the PCC and has been part of the now Pac-12 since 1959. The Cardinal have eight PCC titles, two Pac-8 titles, two Pac-10 crowns, and three Pac-12 trophies.

SMU joined the American in 2013. All 11 of their conference crowns came during their time in the Southwest Conference.

With the addition of Cal, SMU, and Stanford, the ACC will expand to a total of 18 members spanning states from coast-to-coast. SMU will join the league July 1, 2024, while Cal and Stanford will enter on Aug. 2, 2024.

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco issued this statement on SMU’s departure:

“SMU has shared our pursuit of competition at the highest level throughout its time in the American Athletic Conference. President Gerald Turner and Athletic Director Rick Hart have been among our strongest advocates and leaders both internally and externally. We wish them well.

“We have known that today’s move was a possibility, which has allowed us time to investigate a number of options, including consideration of the larger group of institutions in the Pacific time zone. We have concluded, however, that the best way to proceed for our outstanding student-athletes is to not look westward. Instead, we plan to focus any expansion efforts on schools that allow for sensible and sustainable competition and student-athlete well-being within our strong geographic footprint. We look forward to continued success as a leading FBS conference.”